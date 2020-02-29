Home

Louise Rozzo

Louise Rozzo Notice
ROZZO - Louise, on February 27, 2020, of Wantagh. Beloved wife of Felix J. Loving mother of Joseph (Erin), and Christine Metz (Paul). Dear sister of John Ricci. Cherished grandmother of Ashley, Molly, Joseph, John, and Emily. Reposing Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10am at St. Frances De Chantal RC Church, Wantagh. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. Donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be greatlyappreciated. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020
