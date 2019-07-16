|
STELLATO - Louise, 93, of Westbury, NY died July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of Michael (Arlene), Amelia (late Gerard), Amato (Tana), Albert (late), Robert (Nancy). Devoted grandmother of 10. Louise was a partner in her husband's landscape and masonry design business. She was a talented clothing designer and seamstress and later pursued a teaching career in home economics at St. Francis Prep High School where she was Department Chair. Louise was active in the Carle Place and greater community. Louise's greatest treasure was her large family who will miss her advice, wisdom, quick wit, and love. Friends may visit on Tuesday, 7-9 pm, Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 at Donohue-Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Ave., Westbury. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 am at Our Lady of Hope R.C. Church, Carle Place, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on July 16, 2019