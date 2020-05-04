|
TRESTED - Louise F. of Lynbrook, NY on April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the lateThomas R. Loving sister of Frank Miccio (deceased), Louis Miccio (deceased), Ann Mitarotonda (nee Miccio), Louise Matera (niece) & numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Retired secretary Westinghouse; dedicated volunteer NorthShore LIJ-Valley Stream; active member Lynbrook Senior Club. Interment will be private at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Arrangements entrusted to Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc., Lynbrook, NY. To leave a condolence or memory please visit www.flinchandbruns.com.
Published in Newsday on May 4, 2020