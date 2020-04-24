|
WALTHER - Louise (nee Fischer) 80, of Baldwin, NY on April 18th 2020. Loving wife of Wayne. Extremely proud mother of Walter (Maureen), Jesse (Jennifer) and Jimmy (Kelly). Eternally joining her beloved children Louise, Wayne and John. Boastfully proud of her many grandchildren, Dominic (Jamie), Heather, Hillary (Billy), Holly, Melanie (Gary), Luke, Brandon, Nathan, Jackson and Victoria. She will forever dote on her beloved grandson Wayne. She loved every second with her great-grandchildren Thomas, Jayden, Aidan, Isabella, Robby and Franky. We will always remember her everloving, strong spirit. She will be missed by her extended family and many friends.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2020