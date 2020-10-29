BOOMGARDEN - Lowell F. of Seven Lakes, NC, formerly of Brightwaters, left us to join Barbara, his wife of 50 years, in heaven on October 26, 2020. Born on May 1, 1931, he was raised in German Valley, Illinois. Lowell enlisted in the Navy upon completing High School When his enlistment was over, he and Barbara moved to Miami. He worked for Eastern Airlines advancing to the rank of Captain. It was a job he loved. Family and friends were often entertained with tales of his trips, some harrowing and some hilarious. Lowell often said when he was in command, he felt like he was sitting next to God. Predeceased by Barbara in 2003, hardly a day went by when he didn't mention how much he missed her. Surviving family are his four children, Elizabeth, James and his wife Jeanne Ryan, Julia and Barbara and her husband Michael Barone. Lowell was a grandfather to Megan, Ryan, Emily, Erin, Greg, Elyse, Kevin, Nicole and Michael. He was also blessed with 10 great grandchildren. Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial celebration has not been established.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store