RULAND - Lucia Ann on July 15, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Edward J. Cherished mother of Dolores Welch (Donald), Stephen (Lisa) & Eric (Cheryl). Loving sister of Louis Barbato (Ann). Adored by her 10 grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday, 3pm - 6pm, at Albrecht Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes 62 Carleton Avenue (2 Miles South Exit 43A SS PKWY) East Islip, NY. Mass of ChristianBurial will be held Tuesday, 9:45 am, at St. Mary's R.C. Church in East Islip. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Bayshore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America https:--alzfdn.org- or (866) 232-8484. www.osheafuneral.com