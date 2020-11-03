1/
Lucille Carnevale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARNEVALE - Lucille on October 31, 2020 of Ridge, NY. Formerly of South Setauket, NY and Brooklyn, NY. Beloved wife of Anthony S. Carnevale. Loving mother of Anthony P. Carnevale and Lauren A. Milvid (Thomas Hannett). Cherished grandmother of Stephen, Christopher and Nicholas. Dear sister of Joan Caramonica, Natalie Hughes and the late Paul Forestieri. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 6-9 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30 am St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, Rocky Point. Cremation Private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
6317441001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved