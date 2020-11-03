CARNEVALE - Lucille on October 31, 2020 of Ridge, NY. Formerly of South Setauket, NY and Brooklyn, NY. Beloved wife of Anthony S. Carnevale. Loving mother of Anthony P. Carnevale and Lauren A. Milvid (Thomas Hannett). Cherished grandmother of Stephen, Christopher and Nicholas. Dear sister of Joan Caramonica, Natalie Hughes and the late Paul Forestieri. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 6-9 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30 am St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, Rocky Point. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 3, 2020.