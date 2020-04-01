|
COX - Lucille, our beautiful mother, Lucille passed away after a short illness, on March 28th, 2020. Lucille (90) was a loving wife to to her late husband, Walter. A product of the Great Depression and a breast cancer survivor, she was beloved by her children, James, Walter, Patrick and Maryellen, their spouses Bienvinida, Karin, and Robert and grandchildren Tara and Ruth as well her great grandson, Easton and sister Peggy along with brother Rudy and her wonderful friends old and new. Due to the current pandemic, a Funeral Mass and a cele-bration of life will be held at a later, as yet undetermined date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2020