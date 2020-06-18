TAPPE - Lucille Dagmar, 90, passed away on June 16th due to complications associated with SARS-Coronavirus. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Commack, New York surrounded by family. Lucille Tappe was born August 8, 1929. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in June, 1947. She earned both her Bachelor of Science and Masters degrees from New York University School of Education. Lucille Tappe was born to parents Lillian and Martin Erickson of Queens Village, New York. Lucille wed William Charles Tappe on Easter Sunday in 1952 and were married for 63 years. Lucille is survived by her three children: Wayne Tappe, of New York City; Warren Tappe of New York City; William Tappe of San Francisco; She is also survived by her two granddaughters and grandson; Logan Tappe, Alexandra Tappe, and Palmer Tappe. Lucille was predeceased by her loving husband in 2015. She was immensely proud of her family and she enjoyed her career as a teacher and devoted her time and effort to Holy Cross Lutheran Church and other charitable causes, but she was most happy spending time tending to her gardens. There will be a Church service and Memorial service announced at a later date when safer conditions permit. Her wishes were that she be cremated and entombed at Pinelawn Memorial Park.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store