Lucille Kilfoyle-Castrogiovanni

Lucille Kilfoyle-Castrogiovanni Notice
KILFOYLE-CASTROGIOVANNI- Lucille of Levittown, NY on April 7, 2019 in her 86th. year. She passed away peacefully after a short illness. Born in Brooklyn, NY. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Francis Kilfoyle (USMC 1965). She is surv- ived by her 6 children, Linda Horowitz (Robert), Debra Smith (Greg), Allan Kilfoyle (Marla), Kenneth Kilfoyle, Robin Gleckler, John Castro-giovanni (Humberto Reboledo). She is also survived by her 12 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Shirazi her Physician, the nurses and staff at Central Island Health-care for the wonderful care they gave her. Visiting Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown. Funeral Friday at 11:00 AM. Interment Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019
