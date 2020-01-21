|
RILEY - Lucille, also known as Penny Pomposello of Melville on January 18. Predeceased by loving husband Merrit. Beloved mother of Margaret (Vincent) Campanella, and Leslie (Wallace) Matthews. Cherished sister of Joseph Celli. Devoted grandmother of Steven Matthews, Cassandra Matthews, and Sergeant Samuel Campanella. Adored aunt of Laura Barletta, Teresa Syracuse, Paul Celli, Christine Freitag, Stephanie Langford and Father Peter Pomposello. Friends may call Vernon C. Wagner 655 Old Country Rd, Plainview Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass St. Pius the X, Plainview 9:30am Thursday. The family ask that in lieu of flowers please make donations to the Northwell Health Hospice Care Network.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 21, 2020