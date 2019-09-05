|
|
SULLIVAN - Lucille T., 89, of Cohoes. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Sullivan died Monday, August 19, 2019. Born in New York City, NY on September 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Falchiccio) Lanzaro. She was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her six children. Survivors include her children Barbara (Tom) Shields, Dennis (Margaret) Sullivan, James (Deborah) Sullivan, Kevin Sullivan, Eugene (Michele) Sullivan, and Maureen (Edward) Deptulski. Lucille is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on September 7, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Martha's Catholic Church, 546 Green Grove Ave., Uniondale, NY 11553. Interment will be with her beloved Eugene in Resurrection Cemetery in East Farmingdale, NY. following the Mass. Memorial contributions in Lucille's name can be made to The Community Hospice Gift Processing Center, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit: dufresneandcavanaugh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 5, 2019