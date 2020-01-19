|
FOWLER - Lucinda, it is with saddened hearts that the family of Lucinda Fowler of Wheatley Heights, NY announces her passing at the age of 77 years on January 11, 2020 in Phoenix AZ. A Viewing and Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at ZION CATHEDRAL 312 Grand Avenue, Freeport, NY 11520. Phone: (516) 623-9466 Bishop Frank Anthone White Pastor. Viewing: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Funeral Service: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. The Burial will take place at Pinelawn Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. Funeral Repast will follow the Burial at ZION CATHEDRAL 312 Grand Avenue, Freeport, NY 11520. Phone: (516) 623-9466
Published in Newsday on Jan. 19, 2020