Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eastlake Mortuary
1715 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
(602) 253-4105
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ZION CATHEDRAL
312 Grand Avenue
Freeport, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
ZION CATHEDRAL
312 Grand Avenue
Freeport, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUCINDA FOWLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCINDA FOWLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCINDA FOWLER Notice
FOWLER - Lucinda, it is with saddened hearts that the family of Lucinda Fowler of Wheatley Heights, NY announces her passing at the age of 77 years on January 11, 2020 in Phoenix AZ. A Viewing and Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at ZION CATHEDRAL 312 Grand Avenue, Freeport, NY 11520. Phone: (516) 623-9466 Bishop Frank Anthone White Pastor. Viewing: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Funeral Service: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. The Burial will take place at Pinelawn Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. Funeral Repast will follow the Burial at ZION CATHEDRAL 312 Grand Avenue, Freeport, NY 11520. Phone: (516) 623-9466
Published in Newsday on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUCINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -