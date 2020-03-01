Newsday Notices
|
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
More Obituaries for Lucio Cassara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucio Cassara

Lucio Cassara Notice
CASSARA- Lucio S. Age 93 of Coram, NY passed peacefully on February 29, 2020. Proud WWII China Marine. Member of American Legion, Marine Corp League & K of C. Beloved Husband of the late Marie "Josie".Loving Father of Marie Mentel (the late Allan),Camille Kelleher (Tom), & Lucio A. (Mary). Adored Papa of Rosemarie Ryf (Christopher) and John J. Charnetsky (Jennifer). Cherished Papa the great of Natalie Rose, John Joseph & Christopher Lucio. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place 551 Rte 25A Miller Place, NY 11764 Visitation Wednesday 7-9pm & Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RCC. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020
