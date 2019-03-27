|
|
CHIEFFO - Lucy D., age 101 passed away on 3/25/2019.Lucy is predeceased by her husband Thomas. She leaves behind her beloved children Thomas (Patricia), Barbara Brennan (Dennis McCartin), Jack (Lori). She also leaves behind her cherished 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm, at Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, St. William the Abbot at 11:15am. Interment to follow, Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 27, 2019