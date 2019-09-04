|
|
GIORDANO - Lucy C. of East Farmingdale on September 2, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Nelson. Loving mother of Nelson (Phyllis), Ronald (Anne), Judith Cestaro (Randy), and Luigi (Colette). Cherished grandmother of Richard, Matthew, Katie, Cathy, and Sara and great -grandmother of Alexandra and Victoria. Devoted sister of Sam and Josephine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45am @ St. Kilian RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019