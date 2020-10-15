MACCHIO- Lucy, nee Carnevale of Oyster Bay, NY on October 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Macchio. Loving mother of Donna (Gary) Ranaldo, Lauren, and Kristie (John) Moran. Cherished grandmother of Patrick (Erica) Moran. Dear sister of the late John Carnevale and the late Carmela Kosinski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home, Inc., 293 South St., Oyster Bay, NY 11771 on Friday October 16, 2020 from 4pm-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial at the Chapel of St. Dominic Church on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 9:30am. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com