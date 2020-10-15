1/
Lucy (Carnevale) Macchio
MACCHIO- Lucy, nee Carnevale of Oyster Bay, NY on October 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Macchio. Loving mother of Donna (Gary) Ranaldo, Lauren, and Kristie (John) Moran. Cherished grandmother of Patrick (Erica) Moran. Dear sister of the late John Carnevale and the late Carmela Kosinski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home, Inc., 293 South St., Oyster Bay, NY 11771 on Friday October 16, 2020 from 4pm-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial at the Chapel of St. Dominic Church on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 9:30am. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Chapel of St. Dominic Church
Funeral services provided by
Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
293 South St
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-6700
