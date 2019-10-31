Home

Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Garden City, NY
View Map
Lucy Mallardi Notice
MALLARDI - Lucy,(nee DeMarco), a long-time resident of Queens Village, NY and Port Washington, NY. Cherished mother of Barbara Ziminski (Alan). Lucy was loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY. Funeral Mass Monday, 10 am at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Garden City, NY. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, NY. In addition to flowers, donations may be made to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice, www.lcfh.org.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019
