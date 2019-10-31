|
|
MALLARDI - Lucy,(nee DeMarco), a long-time resident of Queens Village, NY and Port Washington, NY. Cherished mother of Barbara Ziminski (Alan). Lucy was loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY. Funeral Mass Monday, 10 am at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Garden City, NY. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, NY. In addition to flowers, donations may be made to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice, www.lcfh.org.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019