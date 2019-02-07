Home

Lucy Mandicott
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Mandicott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Mandicott

Lucy Mandicott Notice

Lucy Mandicott Notice
MANDICOTT - Lucy, of Hicksville, on February 5, 2019. Beloved sister of Catherine Havrilla. Loving mother of Linda Calandrillo, William (Eleanor Messman-Mandicott), and the late Frank. Cherished grandmother of Anthony Jr. (Nicole), James (Gabrielle), and Lisa (Dan) Tomasicchio and great-grandmother of Alexandra, Joseph, Mia, Michael, and Luciano James. Preceded in death by loving husband James Jr., sister Antoinette DeVergilio, and brother Michael Colechio. Member of the Hicksville United Methodist Church. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 125 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville on Friday 11am -12:30pm Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2019
