Sister Lucy Mary Blyskal
BLYSKAL - Sister Lucy Mary, CSJ (formerly Sister Ritamary) died peacefully on Tuesday, June, 23rd. She resided in St. Joseph Convent, Brentwood. She was in her 61st year of her religious life as a Sister of St. Joseph. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Sister is lovingly remembered by her family, friends, and her Sisters in community. Memorial donations can be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 24, 2020.
