Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Pollichino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Pollichino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Pollichino Notice
POLLICHINO - Lucy S., on Nov-ember 3, 2019, 91 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Matteo P. Pollichino. Loving mother of Janet (Robert) Molan, Robert (Gina) Pollichino, Paul (Danine) Pollichino, and Steven (Carol) Pollichino. Cherished grand-mother of six (Allison, Matthew, Amanda, Paul, Michael and James) and dear great grandmother of two (Lucas and Anthony.) Visitation at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Thursday, 2-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 AM, St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Lustgarten Foundation, Attn: Cathy Weber, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 and the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 in Lucy's memory are appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -