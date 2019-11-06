|
|
POLLICHINO - Lucy S., on Nov-ember 3, 2019, 91 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Matteo P. Pollichino. Loving mother of Janet (Robert) Molan, Robert (Gina) Pollichino, Paul (Danine) Pollichino, and Steven (Carol) Pollichino. Cherished grand-mother of six (Allison, Matthew, Amanda, Paul, Michael and James) and dear great grandmother of two (Lucas and Anthony.) Visitation at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Thursday, 2-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 AM, St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Lustgarten Foundation, Attn: Cathy Weber, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 and the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 in Lucy's memory are appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 6, 2019