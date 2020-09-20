1/1
Ludwig Tyrian Jr.
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ludwig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TYRIAN JR. - Ludwig "Louie", 65, of Baldwin, NY and Charlotte, NC passed away on September 8th after a short illness. Born on October 6, 1954 in New York, Louie lived much of his life in Baldwin, attending college at Nassau Community and Hofstra, and working at Dri-Mark, AIL Eaton, Jennifer Reed and Greater NY Savings Bank. Son of the late Ludwig Tyrian and Mary Brausch. Louie was a frequent attendee of live music shows, record stores, Charlotte Checkers Hockey and the Charlotte Roller Girls, as well as frequently attending and supporting DBSA meetings throughout Charlotte. He was a devotee of all sports, especially NY Mets, NY Jets, and professional wrestling. Survivors include his brother George and cousins Roseanne Lowy, Joseph Tyrian, Michael and Peter Brausch, Richard and Robert Brausch, James Brausch, Barbara Braswell, and Maryanne Vento. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-9 PM at Fullerton Funeral Home, 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin NY. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Depression Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) in Louie's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Graveside service
St. Charles Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
(516) 223-1460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved