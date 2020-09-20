TYRIAN JR. - Ludwig "Louie", 65, of Baldwin, NY and Charlotte, NC passed away on September 8th after a short illness. Born on October 6, 1954 in New York, Louie lived much of his life in Baldwin, attending college at Nassau Community and Hofstra, and working at Dri-Mark, AIL Eaton, Jennifer Reed and Greater NY Savings Bank. Son of the late Ludwig Tyrian and Mary Brausch. Louie was a frequent attendee of live music shows, record stores, Charlotte Checkers Hockey and the Charlotte Roller Girls, as well as frequently attending and supporting DBSA meetings throughout Charlotte. He was a devotee of all sports, especially NY Mets, NY Jets, and professional wrestling. Survivors include his brother George and cousins Roseanne Lowy, Joseph Tyrian, Michael and Peter Brausch, Richard and Robert Brausch, James Brausch, Barbara Braswell, and Maryanne Vento. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-9 PM at Fullerton Funeral Home, 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin NY. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Depression Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) in Louie's name.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store