|
|
CHIRONNA - Lucrezia J. of Floral Park on September 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Mamie and William. Dear sister of John (the late Dolores) and Susanne (James) McKinley and the late Paula (Frank) Howe and Cita (Andy) Biancardi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10am St. Anne's RC Church, Garden City. Interment Greenfield Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 24, 2019