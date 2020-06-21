OWENS - Lydia Polacek passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2020. Lydia was a dedicated and beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dr. Leon Owens, and her cherished children: Abigail, Amelia (Patty Sabala), Elizabeth, Madeline (Nathan Roozee) and adored grandson Owen Kaminsky. Also survived by her loving mother Irene Polacek, and dear sister Susan Butz. She is predeceased by her father John Polacek and son Jacob Owens. All who knew Lydia treasured her kindness, intelligence, patience and humility. While Lydia would not want to be remembered as anything but ordinary, her academic achievements (a medical degree & 3 Masters degrees), musical talent (a gifted pianist and flautist), culinary abilities (matzoh ball soup specialist) and selfless devotion to family are some of the qualities that reflect her exceptional nature. We will miss her dearly, and were blessed to know her. The private funeral was held in Sacramento. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in memory of Lydia may send it to Temple Or Rishon Choir: 7755 Hazel Ave. Orangevale, CA. 95662.







