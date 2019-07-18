|
|
TOMASELLI - Lydia of Franklin Square entered eternal life on July 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Devoted mother of Stephen. Cherished Grandmother of Laura Faith DiMarco, Christina Grace and Stephen. Great - Grandmother of Luca and Cole DiMarco. Reposing at the Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, N.Y. Visiting Saturday 8:30am - 11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30am St. Catherine's of Sienna R.C. Church, Franklin Square.
Published in Newsday on July 18, 2019