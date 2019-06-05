Home

Lynda Smith Basel Notice
BASEL-Lynda Smith of Westbury on June 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Barbara Ronzetti (Ron), Robert (Nancy), Patricia Frazier (David), Carol Olsen, Michael (Joline), Eileen Seymour (Michael) and Laura Bratchie (Brian). Cherished grandmother of Scott, Aimee, Courtney, Patrick, Emma, Marinda, Elisa, Matthew, Timothy, Chris-topher, Samuel, Sabrina, Jackson, Harrison, Carly, Max, James and the late Nicolas. Devoted sister of Cynthia and Peter. Friends may call Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7- 9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home at 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on June 5, 2019
