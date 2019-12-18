Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gertrude RC Church
Bayville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Knickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn E. Knickman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn E. Knickman Notice
KNICKMAN - Lynn E. on December 17, 2019, age 69, of Locust Valley, NY, formerly of Garden City, NY. Beloved mother of Robert. Loving daughter of Constance Goodwin and the late Edward Stancanelli. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass St. Gertrude RC Church, Bayville, NY Friday, 10:00 am. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Canine Companions for Independence, Miller Family Campus, 286 Middle Island Road Medford, NY 11763. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oyster Bay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -