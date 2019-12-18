|
KNICKMAN - Lynn E. on December 17, 2019, age 69, of Locust Valley, NY, formerly of Garden City, NY. Beloved mother of Robert. Loving daughter of Constance Goodwin and the late Edward Stancanelli. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass St. Gertrude RC Church, Bayville, NY Friday, 10:00 am. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Canine Companions for Independence, Miller Family Campus, 286 Middle Island Road Medford, NY 11763. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 18, 2019