EVANS MAND - Lynn , 95, of Elyria, Ohio, died February 6, 2020. From 1952-1964, she was the lead singer with the Chordettes and produced hits including, Mr. Sandman, Lollipop, Eddie My Love, and Never on Sunday. Lynn taught Special Education for 25 years in the Brentwood, Long Island, New York public school system retiring in 1989. Services were February 12, 2020 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Elyria, Ohio. Arrangements were in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria, Ohio. For online condolences visit www.dickenfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 12, 2020