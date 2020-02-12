Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Mand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Evans Mand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Evans Mand Notice
EVANS MAND - Lynn , 95, of Elyria, Ohio, died February 6, 2020. From 1952-1964, she was the lead singer with the Chordettes and produced hits including, Mr. Sandman, Lollipop, Eddie My Love, and Never on Sunday. Lynn taught Special Education for 25 years in the Brentwood, Long Island, New York public school system retiring in 1989. Services were February 12, 2020 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Elyria, Ohio. Arrangements were in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria, Ohio. For online condolences visit www.dickenfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -