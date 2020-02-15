|
|
Calo - Lynn Marie, age 65, died peacefully surrounded by her family, on February 14, 2020, at their home in North Babylon after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Tom. Devoted mother of Shannon (Neil) and Jamie. Adored grandmother of Neil, Grayce and Molly. Loving sister of Jim (Joann), Darlene (Tommy) and Dawn (Barry). Dear sister-in-law of Carlo and Bonnie and Frank and Joyce. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a thoughtful friend to all that knew her. Lynn had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her selfless devotion to family and friends. She touched many lives with her positivity and passion for life. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.) on Saturday & Sunday 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 11:15 am at Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church, Deer Park, LI. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. In lieu of flowers donations in Lynn's name may be made to the . www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020