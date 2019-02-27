Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Reposing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Odierna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Odierna

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lynn Odierna Notice
ODIERNA - - Lynn, on February 24, 2019. A lifelong resident of Seaford, graduate of the class of 1972. Survived by her loving brothers Bob (Heidi) and Frank (Maria), sister Maria (Laurie), cherished nieces and nephew, Joy, Jimmy, Krista, Jen and Becky as well as dear friends Margie and Harvey. There are countless others that called Lynn their friend. Through a long battle with MS, she never lost her smile and is now resting peacefully. Reposing at the Massapequa Funeral Home North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park Friday from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either MS Society or in her name. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
Download Now