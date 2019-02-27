|
ODIERNA - - Lynn, on February 24, 2019. A lifelong resident of Seaford, graduate of the class of 1972. Survived by her loving brothers Bob (Heidi) and Frank (Maria), sister Maria (Laurie), cherished nieces and nephew, Joy, Jimmy, Krista, Jen and Becky as well as dear friends Margie and Harvey. There are countless others that called Lynn their friend. Through a long battle with MS, she never lost her smile and is now resting peacefully. Reposing at the Massapequa Funeral Home North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park Friday from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either MS Society or in her name. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019