GELZER - Lynne E. of Port Jefferson Station, NY died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 72. She is survived by her son Fred Gelzer and his wife, Rebecca, her brother Ed Rosenthal and his wife, Joan, as well as many loving cousins, friends and colleagues. Lynne was born on February 15, 1948 to Ruth Schneider and Carl Rosenthal. Lynne grew up in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. She graduated from Southampton College and Adelphi University. She worked as a teacher and a guidance counselor in Comsewogue School District until 2003. She was a member of North Shore Jewish Center. Lynne was a devoted mother and animal lover. Lynne enjoyed knitting and spending time with her friends and family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The burial will take place at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, New Jersey on April 28. Donations can be made to Save-a-Pet, 608 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 in lieu of flowers. A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date as the pandemic allows.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020