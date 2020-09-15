1/
Lynne Richardson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARDSON - Lynne. On Friday, September 11, 2020, Lynne Richardson, loving wife of 50 years and devoted mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 73. Lynne was born on May 15, 1947 to Dennis and Alda (Ardizone) Cacciatore. Lynne had a love for gatherings of her family and friends, and didn't need an excuse to decorate for any/all holidays. She was known for her quick wit, affectionate nature and her kind and compassionate spirit. Lynne completed her nursing degree at St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse caring for all, including the disabled population at Suffolk County AHRC and UCP where she was well respected and loved by staff and participants alike. Lynne was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Elaine, of Southampton, NY. She is survived by her husband, Colin, two children, Christopher, of Selden, NY and Carolyn, of Greenlawn, NY, along with their spouses, Kimberly and Frances, respectively, sister Diane, of Rockledge, FL, and brother Dennis, of Ridge, NY, grandsons Christopher and Benjamin, niece Lynne, of Alpharetta, GA and numerous beloved family members and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Alexander-Rothwell on Tuesday from 6-9pm. All are welcome to join via Facebook Live. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
(631) 929-4111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved