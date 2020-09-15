RICHARDSON - Lynne. On Friday, September 11, 2020, Lynne Richardson, loving wife of 50 years and devoted mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 73. Lynne was born on May 15, 1947 to Dennis and Alda (Ardizone) Cacciatore. Lynne had a love for gatherings of her family and friends, and didn't need an excuse to decorate for any/all holidays. She was known for her quick wit, affectionate nature and her kind and compassionate spirit. Lynne completed her nursing degree at St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse caring for all, including the disabled population at Suffolk County AHRC and UCP where she was well respected and loved by staff and participants alike. Lynne was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Elaine, of Southampton, NY. She is survived by her husband, Colin, two children, Christopher, of Selden, NY and Carolyn, of Greenlawn, NY, along with their spouses, Kimberly and Frances, respectively, sister Diane, of Rockledge, FL, and brother Dennis, of Ridge, NY, grandsons Christopher and Benjamin, niece Lynne, of Alpharetta, GA and numerous beloved family members and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Alexander-Rothwell on Tuesday from 6-9pm. All are welcome to join via Facebook Live. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.