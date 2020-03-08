Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180

M. Sue Klein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Sue Klein Notice
KLEIN - M. Sue of Locust Valley, NY on March 7, 2020, age 81. Loving wife of the late William T. Beloved mother of William R. (Sarah W.) and Lynn E. Capstick-Dale (Simon R.) Proud grandmother of William G., Katherine W., Elizabeth T., Charles S. and Katherine E. Dear sister of Irene Sanders, Mary Jo Pendeville and Sandra Allison. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove, Thursday 3-5 and 7-9pm. Service at the Reformed Church of Locust Valley on Friday at 11am. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Friends Of The Locust Valley Library. DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -