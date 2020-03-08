|
KLEIN - M. Sue of Locust Valley, NY on March 7, 2020, age 81. Loving wife of the late William T. Beloved mother of William R. (Sarah W.) and Lynn E. Capstick-Dale (Simon R.) Proud grandmother of William G., Katherine W., Elizabeth T., Charles S. and Katherine E. Dear sister of Irene Sanders, Mary Jo Pendeville and Sandra Allison. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove, Thursday 3-5 and 7-9pm. Service at the Reformed Church of Locust Valley on Friday at 11am. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Friends Of The Locust Valley Library. DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2020