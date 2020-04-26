Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Mabel Cotiaux Notice
COTIAUX- Mabel on April 23, 2020 in her 90th year of East Northport. Beloved wife of the late Edward Cotiaux Jr. and the late Michael Kostrewski. Loving mother of Gary Kostrewski (Donna Forster) and Michael Kostrewski (Barbara Chambers). Caring step-mother of Wayne Cotiaux (Nancy) and Neil Cotiaux (Gert). Adoring grandmother of Braden, Michael, Christian, James, Suzanne, Scott, Brian and Kristen. Proud great-grandmother of five. Services private. Arrangements en-trusted to Nolan Funeral Home
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
