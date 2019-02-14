Home

Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
(212) 288-3500
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:30 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Mabel Eagen Notice
EAGAN - Mabel Ellen (formerly Mabel Rinaudo), 87, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away Sunday February 10, 2019. Mabel was born in New York City and has been a resident of Palm Coast since 2000. She worked for many years as a key punch operator for several defense contractors. Her most treasured moments were spending time with her family in her Long Island home and instilling strong family values to her four children. Honesty, good work ethics, working together as a family were important to her. Mabel was an excellent cook which everyone enjoyed. She was a talented painter and was an honorary member of Seaside Decorative Painting of Daytona Beach, Palm Coast Decorative Painters. Mabel is predeceased by her son Richard (Ricky) Rinaudo. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Laurence (Larry), sons, Frank (Dana) Rinaudo and Michael (Ingrid) Rinaudo; daughter, Debbie (Bill) Robinson, brother, Charles Agius; sister, Madeline (Emil) Dominianni, 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Friends may call Friday, February 15, 2019 from 2-8p.m. at Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue, New York NY. A prayer service will be held Friday at 4:30p.m. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.frankecampbell.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2019
