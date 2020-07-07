1/
Madeline Edelbach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDELBACH - Madeline A. (nee Mcloughlin). Age 96 passed away peacefully into eternal life on July 3, 2020. Born in Elmhurst, Madeline was a lifelong resident of Long Island whose descendants were known to have arrived in America on the Mayflower. As the daughter of Eva and George McLoughlin, Madeline grew up in Knollwood Beach, Hunting- ton, Long Island and married her beloved late husband, Donald A. Edelbach. Madeline was a 68-year resident of Massapequa, the loving mother of Madeline Strasser (Robert) and Donald D. Edelbach. She was the cherished grandmother of Meredith Rosenberg and Danielle Borrell (Andrew) and is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews, their families and her friends. The funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home. Funeral arrangments for Madeline are private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved