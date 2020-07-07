Madeline Edelbach

EDELBACH - Madeline A. (nee Mcloughlin). Age 96 passed away peacefully into eternal life on July 3, 2020. Born in Elmhurst, Madeline was a lifelong resident of Long Island whose descendants were known to have arrived in America on the Mayflower. As the daughter of Eva and George McLoughlin, Madeline grew up in Knollwood Beach, Hunting- ton, Long Island and married her beloved late husband, Donald A. Edelbach. Madeline was a 68-year resident of Massapequa, the loving mother of Madeline Strasser (Robert) and Donald D. Edelbach. She was the cherished grandmother of Meredith Rosenberg and Danielle Borrell (Andrew) and is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews, their families and her friends. The funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home. Funeral arrangments for Madeline are private.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store