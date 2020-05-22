Home

Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
(516) 352-2080
Funeral
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Elmont Presbyterian Cemetery
Elmont, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline K. Larson

Madeline K. Larson Notice
LARSON - Madeline K., 99 of Rockville Centre, formerly of Elmont. Beloved wife of Henry E. Larson. Devoted mother of Henry R. Larson and Madeline L. Spreight. Mrs. Larson also leaves her brother George Kinkel and her sister Beatrice Monaco. Her grandchildren Toni Ann (deceased), Joyce Oleson, Gina Floyd, Jeffrey Spreight, Jessica Pappagallo and Keith Larson (deceased) will miss her greatly. She was also blessed to have 8 great-grandchildren who all loved her dearly. Her godson Gary Kinkel and her nieces and nephews will remember her always. The funeral will take place on May 23, 2020 at 11:00am Elmont Presbyterian Cemetery in Elmont, New York. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Krauss Funeral Home, Franklin Square, New York.
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
