Madeline L. Cooney
COONEY - Madeleline L., 54, of Melville, NY on July 23, 2020. A graduate of Walt Whitman HS ('84) and lifelong resident of Long Island, she is survived by her siblings Thomas (Pat), Michael (Julie), Gerald (Jennifer), Eileen Lahm, and 12 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur John Cooney and Eileen Catherine Ignacio Cooney, her brother Stephen Francis Cooney and brother-inlaw Peter Lahm. Private services will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Family Service League, 790 Park Avenue, Huntington, NY 11743 or www.fsl-li.org.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 29, 2020.
