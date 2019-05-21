Home

LANDINI - Madeline, passed on May 19 at the age of 95. A loving wife to Fred; mother to Joseph and Rita; grandmother to Lisa, Jessica and Amy; sister to Rose, Rita Mary, and Vincent; aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Madeline was a long time resident of New Hyde Park before moving to St. James. Special thanks to the care givers at Smithtown Nursing Home. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 7-9pm on Thursday at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park. Funeral Mass is 9:30am at Holy Spirit RC Church on Friday; followed by interment at Holy Rood Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday from May 21 to May 22, 2019
