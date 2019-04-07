BURGESS-BARNETT- Madeline Ruth, a longtime resident of Huntington and Greenport, NY passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. She had a long career in banking and was first woman Vice President of Chase Manhattan Bank. Born in San Antonio, Texas on May 29, 1920, she was the daughter of George Howell Burgess, a pioneer aviator in the US Army Service Signal Corps and his wife Emily Katherine Schaefer Burgess. Madeline graduated from Brooklyn College in 1942 and began her career with Chase Bank. She rose quickly through the ranks becoming the first woman branch manager in 1967 and a Vice President in 1972. Madeline was active in community affairs as Vice Chairman of the Board of the YWCA of NY, Director of Big Sisters Inc., Treasurer and Trustee of the Floating Hospital and a volunteer docent at the East End Seaport Museum and Foundation in Greenport, NY. In 1990, she married Dr. James C. Barnett who pre-deceased her in 1998. They divided their time between Greenport, NY and St. Petersburg, FL. Madeline is survived by a nephew, George Howell Burgess (Linda) and a niece, Katherine Ruth Burgess Burr, one grand niece and three grand nephews, four step- children and spouses, 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchild-ren and 1 great-great-grand-child. Her brother, George Howell Burgess (Lauretta) pre-deceased her in 1997. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Nolan Funeral Home, Northport, NY. Donations to the East End Seaport Museum and Foundation, Greenport, NY. Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary