|
|
MELANIFF- Madelyn of Islip, NY, on January 6, 2020 at the age of 86. For 47 years, Madelyn served the community as a registered nurse at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. Predeceased by her beloved husband Robert. Loving mother of Nancy, Michael, Thomas, and the late Robert, and loving mother-in-law of Sue Ellen and Jennifer. Cherished grandmother of Natalie, Sam, Olivia, Maeve, and Talulla. Visiting will be Wednesday and Thursday 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 9:45am at St. Mary's RC Church in East Islip. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery in Pinelawn. In lieu of flowers, donations in Madelyn's name to the audiobooks department of the Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip NY 11751 would be appreciated. www.Overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 7, 2020