GELSTON - Majael "Mickey" peacefully at 82 on May 21, 2019, at home in Port Jefferson Station, NY. Born May 8, 1937, in Tulsa, OK, daughter of Allen and Florence Adeline Baker. Beloved wife of Stephen Gelston, her husband of 60 years. Loving mother to Stephanie Billings (David) of Dover, MA; Jacqueline Gelston of Port Jefferson Station, NY; Kevin Gelston (Betty Hillen) of Littleton, CO; Denise Gelston (Lawrence Kwei) of Los Alamos, NM; and Kathleen Mess (Brian) of Littleton, CO. Survived by 7 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many other loving family members, in-laws, friends, and colleagues. Prede-ceased by brothers Michael and Terence. Mickey attended USC and worked for many years as executive secretary at Macy's Lake Grove, NY. An avid reader, Mickey loved to sew, knit, garden, bake for her grandchildren, do crosswords, and watch sports. Contributions can be made to the (http://www.cancer.org/). Share a memory at www.bryantfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 2, 2019