Malcolm "Jim" Fellman passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Commack, NY. He is survived by his three daughters Heather Johnson (Craig); Stacy Heller (Jack) and Samantha Quattrucci (Michael), and seven grandchildren Matthew Heller, Skyler Johnson, Madeline Heller, Trevor Johnson, Alexandra Quattrucci, Ava Johnson, and Daniel Quattrucci.Jim was born in New York City on June 25, 1932, where he was raised by his parents, Herman and Frances. In 1950, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and shipped off to Parris Island. For the rest of his life, he took pride in his Marine heritage and was grateful to all those who served. He later joined the Army where he applied his musical talents as a coronet player in an Army band. Following his military service Jim enrolled at Hofstra College where he joined Epsilon Sigma Fraternity, earned an undergraduate degree in business and later earned an MBA. While at Hofstra and through his fraternity he met a cadre of individuals, far too numerous to list, with whom he would share legendary exploits and become lifelong friends - "family" he would even say.In his early professional life, he held an amazing array of jobs, ranging from working in a hotel in Miami Beach to being a ranch hand out West to being a Sheriff's deputy. But he would settle back home in New York and start a career as the face of several very successful steak houses. Jim eventually gravitated back to Hofstra in 1968 to pursue his passions for higher education and helping others. Jim performed many roles of increasing scope and responsibility while at Hofstra and was eventually named Vice President of Operations in 1983, serving in that role until 1997. In his many years as part of Hofstra's leadership, he was an iconic figure who helped bring the New York Jets to the campus, and was beloved for his ardent support for the union workers and many others who served under his guidance. As a lover of the arts, he was one of the founders of the Green Wig (later renamed to Gray Wig), Hofstra's alumni repertory theater group. During his years at Hofstra he became a member of the Hempstead Chamber of Commerce and the Nassau County Sports Complex. Among his many awards were the US Army Outstanding Civilian Service Award, the Hofstra University Presidential Medal and the 1997 Alumnus of the Year award.But, among his many accomplishments, Jim will forever be remembered for the guidance and mentor-ship he provided to so many generations of students. faculty, staff, friends and family. For many years that continued following his retirement, he taught management in Hofstra's Zarb School of Business as an Executive in Residence and as the Honey & Arthur Sorin Distinguished Teaching Fellow in Business. He loved to teach and had a lasting influence on countless students. Jim will be laid to rest at Huntington Rural Cemetery during a private family ceremony. A Celebration of Life event will be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to Hofstra University in support of the Malcolm "Jim" Fellman Endowed Scholarship. Please make gifts online at www.hofstra.edu/giving and indicate "Fellman Endowed Scholarship" in the drop-down designation menu. For any questions, please reach out to Meredith.Celentano@hofstra.edu
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on May 31, 2020.