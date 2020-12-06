1/1
Malcolm Hewitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEWITT - Malcolm, on December 2, 2020. Born in England in 1931. He moved to Seaford, NY in 1961 and founded Hewitt Opticians. He was a member of the Amityville Highland Pipe Band for 20 years. He was a loving man with great devotion for his family and he will be greatly missed by all. Beloved husband of Vera. Devoted father of Paul (the late Karen), the late Gail, Michael, Mark (Eileen), Dawn Horodecki (Joe). Also survived by 11 cherished grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Reposing Monday 4-8pm at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious Service and cremation Tuesday (private). Schmittfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved