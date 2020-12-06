HEWITT - Malcolm, on December 2, 2020. Born in England in 1931. He moved to Seaford, NY in 1961 and founded Hewitt Opticians. He was a member of the Amityville Highland Pipe Band for 20 years. He was a loving man with great devotion for his family and he will be greatly missed by all. Beloved husband of Vera. Devoted father of Paul (the late Karen), the late Gail, Michael, Mark (Eileen), Dawn Horodecki (Joe). Also survived by 11 cherished grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Reposing Monday 4-8pm at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious Service and cremation Tuesday (private). Schmittfuneralhome.com