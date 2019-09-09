|
LEWIS - Malcolm W. of Babylon Village on September 6, 2019. Husband of the late Jane (nee Roberts). Father of Kim (Ralph) Williams, Kenneth (Bonnie), Kevin (Silvana) and Jane Tiedemann. Grandfather of Michaela, Molly (Nicholas), Brett (Maribel), Nikki (Rory), William (Danielle), Ryan, Marc, Corey and Daniel. Great grandfather of Adela, Emma, Harrison, Quinlan and Rowan. Brother of Donald (Shirley) and the late Joan (Arthur) Martling. Chief of Babylon Village Fire Department 1976-78. Family and friends may visit at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes, 448 W. Main St., Babylon Village on Tuesday, 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm. Firematic service 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Wednesday at the United Methodist Church of Babylon. Interment will follow at Babylon Rural Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 9, 2019