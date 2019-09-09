Home

Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
8:00 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
United Methodist Church of Babylon
Malcolm Lewis


1930 - 2019
Malcolm Lewis Notice
LEWIS - Malcolm W. of Babylon Village on September 6, 2019. Husband of the late Jane (nee Roberts). Father of Kim (Ralph) Williams, Kenneth (Bonnie), Kevin (Silvana) and Jane Tiedemann. Grandfather of Michaela, Molly (Nicholas), Brett (Maribel), Nikki (Rory), William (Danielle), Ryan, Marc, Corey and Daniel. Great grandfather of Adela, Emma, Harrison, Quinlan and Rowan. Brother of Donald (Shirley) and the late Joan (Arthur) Martling. Chief of Babylon Village Fire Department 1976-78. Family and friends may visit at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes, 448 W. Main St., Babylon Village on Tuesday, 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm. Firematic service 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Wednesday at the United Methodist Church of Babylon. Interment will follow at Babylon Rural Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 9, 2019
