Malvin Tarkin

TARKIN - Malvin, September 11, 1933 August 29, 2020 of Jericho/Woodbury, NY. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Mal Tarkin. Our dad was a great source of strength for our family and he will be sorely missed. He spent his entire adult life serving both his country and his community. Altruistic in every way, he taught us all the true meaning of putting others first. He was an able leader who spent countless hours volunteering his time to causes that were close to his heart. Perhaps his greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his family. He lived for family gatherings and cherished sharing stories with his grandchildren. Our dad was affectionately known as "The General". He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Renee, his children Howard (Sharon), Merryl, and Jeffrey (Beth), and his seven grandchildren.







