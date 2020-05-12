|
|
DEITSCH - Manette Gayle, 79, died on April 9th. She was born on July 16, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Betti Bernay and Jack Manes. She was a homemaker and care-giver to many people in her later years. She could be seen all around East Northport riding her trike for many years. Mom was very active in her church and their food pantry. Manette is survived by her sons Gary and Marc, daughter-in-law Jennie, grandchildren Jessica, James, Jack, Joe, Charlotte and Michael, and great granddaughter Abby. She is also survived by 3 sisters Abby and Suzy of Texas and Gela from Brooklyn, and dear friend Bebe Zimme-rman. Brueggemann Funeral Home is entrusted with her final care. A private burial will be held May 6th in upstate NY. A memorial service will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Compass Church, 235 Elwood Road, East Northport, NY 11731.
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2020