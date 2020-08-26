PENA - Manny 1-21-32 - 8-22-20 It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Manuel Pena, loving husband, devoted father, and doting grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann, his five children (Michael, Debbie, Steve, Richard and Catherine); and six grandchildren (Michael, Katie, Joe, Lauren, Lily and Lara). He grew up in the Bronx, served in the Navy during the Korean War, and joined the FDNY in 1958. He spent his entire career in Ladder 48 in the south Bronx until he retired due to a line-of-duty accident. He was tremendously proud of his career, but if you knew Manny, you'd know that's just the backdrop for the real story of his life: family and friends. He cheated death many times, and the world was a better place for it. He lived through a serious injury with the fire department, survived stage four cancer for 12 years, and lived through three months in a hospital and rehab center due to COVID. After coming home for three months and being with his family, he left this earth on his terms, surrounded by his children. Manny, we will dearly miss hearing your voice, but forever, we'll still hear your words ringing in our ears. Put money in your 401k. Always book an all inclusive. But above all, always do the right thing. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Steven Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation or the William Randolph Hearst Burn Center. Visitation will be held Thu, 8-27, from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-9:00 pm at the Michael J. Grant Funeral Home.







