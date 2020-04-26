Home

BROTHERS - Mae Hartman passed away at the age of 91 wrapped in her family's loving thoughts on April 11, 2020 in Dix Hills, NY. Mae was born on January 9, 1929 in Harrisburg, PA, daughter of the late Joseph Claire Hartman. The family moved to Brooklyn, NY where she married Harold Friedman in 1948 and later Stanley Brothers in 1975. Mae is survived by her son, Mark (Debra) Friedman, daughter, Randi Perlman (Steven Totten), bro- ther, Bernard (Dee) Hartman. In addition, she is survived by her grandsons Zachary and Derek, granddaughters Hailey and Kasey, nephews Jeffrey and Keith & many friends. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Karen (Richard Le Manquais), of Potsdam, NY. Mae loved spending time with family & friends, just being together. Family was the most important part of her life; one of her greatest thrills was the birth of each of her 4 grandchildren. She was very giving to those she loved, and kind to all animals. Mae made an impact everywhere she went, and will always remain the glue of our family. Arrangements were entrusted to Gutterman's Funeral Services. A private service was held at Beth Moses Cemetery on April 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mae's memory can be made to North Shore Animal Hospital, Port Washing-ton, NY. and memories can be shared at Legacy.com
