|
|
ABBOTT - Marc Alan, on March 13, 2020 at the age of 67. A longtime resident of Point Lookout, NY who was raised in West Orange, NJ. Born on June 17, 1952 to Ann and the late Dr. David Abbott. Loving husband to Deborah (Peist). Devoted father to Zachary (Julie), and Benjamin. Proud brother to Ellen (David) Weinstein, caring uncle to Jason (Beth), Jesse and Miles Weinstein. He was a graduate of Newark Academy, Dickinson College and Hofstra University School of Law. Immediately after law school graduation, he began a long and distinguished career as a Labor and Employment attorney who owes much of his success to his partnership with Donald J. Buchalter and Mark Reiss. In memory of Marc, donations can be made to www.christmasmagic.org.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2020